Georgia State hosts Georgia Southern following Green’s 29-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-8, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Georgia State after Indya Green scored 29 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-73 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Panthers are 5-2 on their home court. Georgia State has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 0-3 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Georgia State scores 64.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 66.0 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia State gives up.

The Panthers and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers.

Green is averaging 11.1 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

