Georgia State hosts Fields and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 3-5 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 3-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Georgia State after Simaru Fields scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 74-66 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Panthers are 6-4 on their home court. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 66.7 points while shooting 39.2% from the field.

The Monarchs are 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion averages 66.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Georgia State scores 66.7 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 62.2 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 66.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 69.3 Georgia State gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is averaging 10 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Fields is shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 10.1 points. En’Dya Buford is shooting 46.1% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

