Georgia State hosts Dyer and Troy

Troy Trojans (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on Georgia State after Zay Dyer scored 22 points in Troy’s 85-68 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 at home. Georgia State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 28.1% from 3-point range.

Georgia State is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 36.9% Troy allows to opponents. Troy averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia State gives up.

The Panthers and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Panthers.

Dyer is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 47.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

