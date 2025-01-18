Georgia Southern wins 67-63 against Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Adante’ Holiman scored 28 points as Georgia Southern beat Old Dominion 67-63 on Saturday night. Holiman…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Adante’ Holiman scored 28 points as Georgia Southern beat Old Dominion 67-63 on Saturday night.

Holiman shot 10 for 20 (5 for 13 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Bradley Douglas scored 10 points while going 4 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Eren Banks went 4 of 10 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Monarchs (8-11, 4-3) were led by Robert Davis Jr., who posted 20 points. Sean Durugordon added 11 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Old Dominion. Stephaun Walker also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Georgia Southern hosts Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion hosts James Madison.

