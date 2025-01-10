Georgia Southern visits JMU following Barnes-Williams’ 25-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-4, 4-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-4, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts Georgia Southern after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 25 points in JMU’s 71-59 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes are 6-1 in home games. JMU averages 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 against conference opponents. Georgia Southern is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

JMU scores 69.3 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 65.4 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game JMU gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is averaging 14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Dukes.

Nicole Gwynn is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

