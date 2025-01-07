Georgia Southern visits Georgia State following McMullen’s 22-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-10, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Georgia Southern after Nicholas McMullen scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 94-70 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Panthers have gone 4-4 in home games. Georgia State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 1-2 against conference opponents. Georgia Southern averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Georgia State scores 71.5 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 78.9 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 73.6 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 78.3 Georgia State gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarigue Nutter is averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers.

Bradley Douglas averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

