Georgia Southern hosts Wilson and UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Georgia Southern after Jacob Wilson scored 23 points in UL Monroe’s 80-75 overtime loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. Georgia Southern is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 1.9.

The Warhawks are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is fourth in the Sun Belt with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Bolden averaging 4.6.

Georgia Southern is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Georgia Southern allows.

The Eagles and Warhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakavieon White is averaging 13.3 points for the Eagles.

Bolden is shooting 39.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.