Georgia Southern faces Texas State following Green’s 20-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Texas State after Indya Green scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 85-68 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles are 3-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is fifth in the Sun Belt with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Leah Johnson averaging 4.0.

The Bobcats are 2-3 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Georgia Southern scores 66.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 64.4 Texas State allows. Texas State’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has given up to its opponents (41.5%).

The Eagles and Bobcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

Jaylin Foster is scoring 9.8 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

