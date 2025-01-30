Georgia faces Ole Miss, seeks to break 4-game skid

Ole Miss Rebels (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-12, 1-6 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-12, 1-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia enters the matchup with Ole Miss as losers of four straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 at home. Georgia averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rebels are 4-3 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Georgia averages 67.4 points, 14.0 more per game than the 53.4 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgia allows.

The Bulldogs and Rebels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games.

Starr Jacobs is averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rebels. Kirsten Deans is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

