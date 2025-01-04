Georgia faces Florida after Woolfolk’s 20-point performance

Georgia Bulldogs (8-7, 0-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-6, 0-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Bulldogs (8-7, 0-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-6, 0-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits Florida after Mia Woolfolk scored 20 points in Georgia’s 108-82 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators are 8-1 on their home court. Florida averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in SEC play. Georgia is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia allows. Georgia has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Gators.

De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

