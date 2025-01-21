Georgia faces Arkansas, looks to end road skid

Georgia Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-7, 0-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-7, 0-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Bulldogs face Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-2 in home games. Arkansas has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in SEC play. Georgia ranks sixth in the SEC scoring 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Asa Newell averaging 10.7.

Arkansas’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia allows. Georgia scores 9.5 more points per game (77.9) than Arkansas allows to opponents (68.4).

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Fland averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 11.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

