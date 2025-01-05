Georgia Amoore, Amelia Hassett lead No. 16 Kentucky women in 96-78 romp over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Amoore totaled 24 points and nine assists, Amelia Hassett hit six 3-pointers and scored 20…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Amoore totaled 24 points and nine assists, Amelia Hassett hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 and No. 16 Kentucky upped its win streak to six by beating Vanderbilt 96-78 on Sunday, ending the Commodores’ second seven-game win streak of the season.

The Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who were coming off a school-record 18 3-pointers in a 91-69 victory over Mississippi State on Thursday, buried six more in a 31-point first quarter to build a 14-point advantage. The Commodores (14-2, 1-1) chipped a point off of their deficit in the second quarter and trailed 51-38 at halftime.

The Commodores closed within 54-49 in the third quarter, but Teonni Key answered with a layup and her 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run to push the lead back to 14 and the Wildcats cruised.

Amoore made 8 of 18 shots with three 3-pointers for Kentucky. Hassett sank 6 of 10 from distance, adding nine rebounds and five assists. Clara Strack had 17 points and matched her career high with 15 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season. Dazia Lawrence hit three 3-pointers and scored 17. Key pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds as the starters accounted for all but four points.

Mikayla Blakes, who was coming off a school-record 36-point effort by a freshman in a 108-82 win over Georgia in the conference opener, again led Vanderbilt with 24 points. Sophomore Khamil Pierre totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double this season. She has scored in double figures in 18 straight games dating to last season. Iyana Moore scored 17.

Kentucky travels to play Florida on Thursday. Vanderbilt travels to play No. 25 Mississippi on Thursday.

