Georgetown visits St. John’s after Luis’ 30-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (12-4, 3-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-3, 5-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -10; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes on Georgetown after RJ Luis scored 30 points in St. John’s 80-68 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm have gone 11-0 at home. St. John’s is the top team in the Big East averaging 40.5 points in the paint. Zuby Ejiofor leads the Red Storm with 9.3.

The Hoyas are 3-2 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is fourth in the Big East with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 8.5.

St. John’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 6.6 more points per game (74.1) than St. John’s allows to opponents (67.5).

The Red Storm and Hoyas square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm.

Sorber is averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

