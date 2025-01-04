Georgetown visits Seton Hall following Jenkins’ 22-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-3, 3-0 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-3, 3-0 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits Seton Hall after Ariel Jenkins scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 64-41 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates have gone 8-1 at home. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 56.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Hoyas are 1-1 in conference play. Georgetown ranks third in the Big East with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jenkins averaging 6.1.

Seton Hall makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Georgetown averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Hoyas meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is averaging 17.4 points and 2.5 steals for the Pirates.

Kelsey Ransom is shooting 45.8% and averaging 20.1 points for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.