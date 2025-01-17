Georgetown visits Providence following Olsen’s 21-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (8-9, 1-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-11, 2-5 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-9, 1-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-11, 2-5 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Georgetown after Olivia Olsen scored 21 points in Providence’s 51-45 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 6-3 in home games. Providence allows 57.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Hoyas have gone 1-5 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East allowing 62.2 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Providence is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Providence allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 14.3 points for the Friars.

Kelsey Ransom is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 54.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

