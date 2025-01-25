Georgetown visits Marquette after Ransom’s 28-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (10-9, 3-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (10-9, 3-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Marquette after Kelsey Ransom scored 28 points in Georgetown’s 56-54 win against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in home games. Marquette has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 3-5 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 4.3.

Marquette’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Victoria Rivera averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Ransom is shooting 38.2% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.