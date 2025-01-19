Georgetown visits Dixon and Villanova

Georgetown Hoyas (12-6, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-7, 5-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (12-6, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-7, 5-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Georgetown after Eric Dixon scored 23 points in Villanova’s 75-73 win over the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East with 13.4 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 5.5.

The Hoyas are 3-4 in Big East play. Georgetown averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Villanova makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Georgetown has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 24.7 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc.

Thomas Sorber is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

