Georgetown visits Dixon and Villanova

Georgetown Hoyas (12-6, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-7, 5-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Georgetown after Eric Dixon scored 23 points in Villanova’s 75-73 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 in home games. Villanova is ninth in the Big East with 13.4 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 5.5.

The Hoyas have gone 3-4 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is fourth in the Big East with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 8.6.

Villanova makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Georgetown averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Villanova gives up.

The Wildcats and Hoyas square off Monday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 24.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Sorber is averaging 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.