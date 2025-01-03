Georgetown takes on Seton Hall following Jenkins’ 22-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-3, 3-0 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-3, 3-0 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces Seton Hall after Ariel Jenkins scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 64-41 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates have gone 8-1 in home games. Seton Hall averages 65.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Hoyas have gone 1-1 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is sixth in the Big East giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Seton Hall scores 65.9 points, 6.6 more per game than the 59.3 Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pirates.

Kelsey Ransom is shooting 45.8% and averaging 20.1 points for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

