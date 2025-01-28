Georgetown plays Creighton following Ransom’s 25-point game

Creighton Bluejays (16-4, 8-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (10-10, 3-6 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (16-4, 8-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (10-10, 3-6 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces Creighton after Kelsey Ransom scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 75-58 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas are 5-3 on their home court. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Ariel Jenkins leads the Hoyas with 10.3 boards.

The Bluejays are 8-1 against Big East opponents. Creighton scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Georgetown averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Bluejays face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Hoyas. Victoria Rivera is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Morgan Maly is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Lauren Jensen is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.