Georgetown hosts Xavier following Conwell’s 22-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (9-5, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-2, 2-0 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Georgetown after Ryan Conwell scored 22 points in Xavier’s 94-72 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hoyas are 9-1 on their home court. Georgetown is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Musketeers are 1-2 in Big East play. Xavier scores 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Georgetown’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Xavier gives up. Xavier scores 17.6 more points per game (80.6) than Georgetown allows (63.0).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 12.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Hoyas.

Conwell averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

