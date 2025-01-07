Georgetown hosts Villanova after Rivera’s 26-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (7-8, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-6, 1-2 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (7-8, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-6, 1-2 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Villanova after Victoria Rivera scored 26 points in Georgetown’s 74-71 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hoyas have gone 4-1 at home. Georgetown averages 64.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in Big East play. Villanova is seventh in the Big East with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.3.

Georgetown averages 64.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 65.8 Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Ransom is scoring 19.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Hoyas.

Maddie Burke averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.