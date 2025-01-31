Georgetown hosts Butler after Telfort’s 24-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (9-12, 2-8 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-8, 4-6 Big East) Washington; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Butler Bulldogs (9-12, 2-8 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-8, 4-6 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits Georgetown after Jahmyl Telfort scored 24 points in Butler’s 78-69 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 10-4 in home games. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 6.2.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 in Big East play. Butler ranks third in the Big East shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Georgetown makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Butler has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Bulldogs match up Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sorber is averaging 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Hoyas. Micah Peavy is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Telfort is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.