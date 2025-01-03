Georgetown faces Xavier after Sorber’s 22-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (9-5, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-2, 2-0 Big East) Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Xavier Musketeers (9-5, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-2, 2-0 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces Xavier after Thomas Sorber scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 83-53 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 9-1 at home. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East with 16.6 assists per game led by Malik Mack averaging 4.9.

The Musketeers have gone 1-2 against Big East opponents. Xavier is third in the Big East with 17.6 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.8.

Georgetown’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgetown gives up.

The Hoyas and Musketeers face off Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is averaging 15.9 points and two steals for the Hoyas.

Ryan Conwell is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 16.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.