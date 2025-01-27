Georgetown faces No. 20 St. John’s following Peavy’s 27-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (17-3, 8-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-7, 4-5 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (17-3, 8-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-7, 4-5 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces No. 20 St. John’s after Micah Peavy scored 27 points in Georgetown’s 78-68 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Hoyas are 10-3 on their home court. Georgetown is the best team in the Big East in team defense, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Red Storm are 8-1 in conference matchups. St. John’s has a 15-3 record against teams above .500.

Georgetown makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). St. John’s averages 15.5 more points per game (80.6) than Georgetown gives up to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Sorber is averaging 14.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

RJ Luis is averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

