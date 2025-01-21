George Washington visits UMass after Curry’s 22-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-5, 2-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (8-11, 3-3 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-5, 2-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (8-11, 3-3 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on George Washington after Jaylen Curry scored 22 points in UMass’ 82-60 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutemen have gone 6-4 at home. UMass is sixth in the A-10 scoring 76.4 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Revolutionaries are 2-3 in conference play. George Washington is second in the A-10 scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

UMass’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 77.7 points per game, 1.3 more than the 76.4 UMass gives up.

The Minutemen and Revolutionaries face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

