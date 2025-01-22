George Washington Revolutionaries take on the VCU Rams on 4-game slide

VCU Rams (9-10, 3-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-9, 1-5 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

VCU Rams (9-10, 3-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-9, 1-5 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington comes into the matchup with VCU after losing four straight games.

The Revolutionaries are 5-4 in home games. George Washington has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 3-4 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Washington makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). VCU averages 58.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 62.3 George Washington allows to opponents.

The Revolutionaries and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is averaging 10.4 points for the Revolutionaries. Makayla Andrews is averaging 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games.

Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

