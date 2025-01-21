George Washington Revolutionaries take on the VCU Rams on 4-game losing streak

VCU Rams (9-10, 3-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-9, 1-5 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

VCU Rams (9-10, 3-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-9, 1-5 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington aims to stop its four-game slide when the Revolutionaries take on VCU.

The Revolutionaries are 5-4 in home games. George Washington leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 38.3 boards. Sara Lewis leads the Revolutionaries with 6.4 rebounds.

The Rams are 3-4 in A-10 play. VCU averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

George Washington makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). VCU averages 58.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 62.3 George Washington allows to opponents.

The Revolutionaries and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

