George Washington hosts Loyola Chicago in conference showdown

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-5, 1-1 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sara Lewis and George Washington host Sitori Tanin and Loyola Chicago in A-10 action Sunday.

The Revolutionaries are 5-2 on their home court. George Washington scores 62.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Ramblers are 1-2 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is eighth in the A-10 scoring 63.5 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

George Washington averages 62.6 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 59.4 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than George Washington allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

Kira Chivers is averaging 8.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 58.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

