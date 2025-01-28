George Washington faces UMass on 6-game losing streak

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-11, 1-7 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (10-10, 5-4 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-11, 1-7 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (10-10, 5-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington aims to end its six-game slide with a victory against UMass.

The Minutewomen are 5-5 on their home court. UMass ranks seventh in the A-10 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 5.5.

The Revolutionaries have gone 1-7 against A-10 opponents. George Washington averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UMass makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). George Washington averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UMass allows.

The Minutewomen and Revolutionaries face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olbrys is averaging 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Makayla Andrews is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

