George Washington and Duquesne meet for conference showdown

Duquesne Dukes (10-5, 1-3 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-7, 1-3 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Makayla Andrews and George Washington host Megan McConnell and Duquesne in A-10 play.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-3 at home. George Washington is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 1-3 in conference matchups. Duquesne ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

George Washington scores 62.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 67.0 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrews is shooting 40.3% and averaging 12.1 points for the Revolutionaries.

McConell is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

