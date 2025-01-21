George Mason visits Saint Bonaventure following overtime win against George Washington

George Mason Patriots (14-5, 5-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-4, 3-3 A-10) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (14-5, 5-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-4, 3-3 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -3.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Saint Bonaventure followingGeorge Mason’s 80-77 overtime win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Bonnies are 8-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Patriots are 5-1 in conference games. George Mason scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure averages 72.1 points, 9.4 more per game than the 62.7 George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The Bonnies and Patriots meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 8.5 points.

Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Patriots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

