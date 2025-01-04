George Mason visits Rhode Island following Thomas’ 20-point game

George Mason Patriots (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-2, 0-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts George Mason after Sebastian Thomas scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 67-55 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 8-0 in home games. Rhode Island leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. David Fuchs paces the Rams with 7.2 rebounds.

The Patriots are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Rhode Island gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Darius Maddox is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Patriots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

