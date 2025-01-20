George Mason plays Saint Bonaventure after overtime win

George Mason Patriots (14-5, 5-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-4, 3-3 A-10) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (14-5, 5-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-4, 3-3 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Saint Bonaventure followingGeorge Mason’s 80-77 overtime victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Bonnies have gone 8-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots are 5-1 in A-10 play. George Mason averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bonnies.

Darius Maddox is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 14.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.