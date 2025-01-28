George Mason plays Loyola Chicago, aims for 11th straight home win

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-7, 3-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-5, 6-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-7, 3-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-5, 6-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Loyola Chicago trying to continue its 10-game home winning streak.

The Patriots are 12-1 in home games. George Mason ranks seventh in the A-10 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 2.4.

The Ramblers are 3-3 in conference matchups. Loyola Chicago ranks third in the A-10 shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

George Mason makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Loyola Chicago averages 12.9 more points per game (75.6) than George Mason gives up (62.7).

The Patriots and Ramblers face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden O’Connor is averaging 10.5 points for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.