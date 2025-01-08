George Mason plays conference foe Richmond

Richmond Spiders (7-8, 2-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-5, 1-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Richmond Spiders (7-8, 2-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-5, 1-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -11.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits George Mason in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Patriots have gone 9-1 at home. George Mason scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Spiders have gone 2-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

George Mason makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Richmond averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than George Mason gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Patriots.

Delonnie Hunt is averaging 17.5 points and 2.3 steals for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.