George Mason Patriots face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on 5-game win streak

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-7, 3-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-5, 6-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason will attempt to keep its five-game win streak going when the Patriots take on Loyola Chicago.

The Patriots have gone 12-1 at home. George Mason averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Ramblers are 3-3 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

George Mason’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 12.9 more points per game (75.6) than George Mason allows (62.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Patriots. Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sheldon Edwards is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 12.5 points. Des Watson is shooting 36.3% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.