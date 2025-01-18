George Mason hosts George Washington following Castro’s 27-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-4, 2-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-5, 4-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-4, 2-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-5, 4-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits George Mason after Rafael Castro scored 27 points in George Washington’s 73-65 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Patriots are 11-1 on their home court. George Mason has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Revolutionaries are 2-2 in A-10 play. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Castro averaging 3.5.

George Mason averages 73.3 points, 5.9 more per game than the 67.4 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than George Mason allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Patriots.

Castro is averaging 11.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.