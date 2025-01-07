George Mason faces Richmond, looks for 8th straight home win

Richmond Spiders (7-8, 2-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-5, 1-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (7-8, 2-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-5, 1-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Richmond looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Patriots have gone 9-1 in home games. George Mason is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders are 2-0 in conference games. Richmond is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

George Mason scores 74.1 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 73.0 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Spiders meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.7 points.

Delonnie Hunt is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

