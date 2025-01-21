George Mason faces conference rival Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (10-8, 5-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-3, 5-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (10-8, 5-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-3, 5-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Katie Donovan and Davidson take on Zahirah Walton and George Mason in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Patriots have gone 8-1 at home. George Mason ranks sixth in the A-10 with 13.9 assists per game led by Paula Suarez averaging 4.4.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 giving up 60.2 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

George Mason averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 3.4 per game Davidson allows. Davidson averages 10.7 more points per game (66.7) than George Mason gives up (56.0).

The Patriots and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Patriots.

Charlise Dunn is averaging 11 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

