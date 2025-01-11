George Beale scores 18 to lead Hampton to 83-77 victory over Delaware

George Beale had 18 points to help Hampton defeat Delaware 83-77 on Saturday.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — George Beale had 18 points to help Hampton defeat Delaware 83-77 on Saturday.

Beale went 8 of 14 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Pirates (9-8, 2-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Trevor Smith shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line, scoring 16. Kyrese Mullen added 14 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-8, 2-2) were led by John Camden with 20 points and five assists. Cavan Reilly added 18 points and Erik Timko finished with 11 points and five assists.

Hampton turned a six-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 73-60 lead with 6:25 left in the half. Beale scored nine second-half points in the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.