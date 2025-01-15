Gaston leads Auburn against No. 7 Texas after 23-point game

Texas Longhorns (16-2, 3-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-8, 0-4 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Texas Longhorns (16-2, 3-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-8, 0-4 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts No. 7 Texas after Deyona Gaston scored 23 points in Auburn’s 80-61 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers are 5-3 on their home court. Auburn averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Longhorns are 3-1 against SEC opponents. Texas leads the SEC with 46.2 points per game in the paint led by Taylor Jones averaging 8.7.

Auburn averages 70.1 points, 14.5 more per game than the 55.6 Texas gives up. Texas averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Auburn allows.

The Tigers and Longhorns face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is scoring 22.3 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers.

Jordan Lee is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 6.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 12.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

