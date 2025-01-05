Gaston leads Auburn against No. 6 LSU after 30-point showing

Auburn Tigers (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-0, 1-0 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-0, 1-0 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces No. 6 LSU after Deyona Gaston scored 30 points in Auburn’s 85-58 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The LSU Tigers are 11-0 on their home court. LSU is second in the SEC scoring 92.9 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Auburn Tigers are 0-1 in SEC play. Auburn scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

LSU scores 92.9 points, 37.1 more per game than the 55.8 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 12.5 more points per game (72.1) than LSU allows (59.6).

The LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aneesah Morrow is averaging 17.9 points, 14 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the LSU Tigers.

Gaston is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Auburn Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 10-0, averaging 92.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

