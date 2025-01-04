Gaston leads Auburn against No. 6 LSU after 30-point game

Auburn Tigers (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-0, 1-0 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-0, 1-0 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays No. 6 LSU after Deyona Gaston scored 30 points in Auburn’s 85-58 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The LSU Tigers are 11-0 on their home court. LSU averages 92.9 points and has outscored opponents by 33.3 points per game.

The Auburn Tigers have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. Auburn scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

LSU averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.3 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 12.5 more points per game (72.1) than LSU gives up (59.6).

The LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 50.8% and averaging 20.2 points for the LSU Tigers.

Gaston is averaging 23.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Auburn Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 10-0, averaging 92.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

