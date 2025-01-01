Gaston and Auburn host No. 25 Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) at Auburn Tigers (9-4) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on No.…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) at Auburn Tigers (9-4)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on No. 25 Ole Miss after Deyona Gaston scored 29 points in Auburn’s 63-57 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 in home games. Auburn is third in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 53.5 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

The Rebels are 1-1 on the road. Ole Miss averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 9-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Auburn averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 3.3 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Rebels match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audia Young is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 6.9 points.

Sira Thienou is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 13.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.