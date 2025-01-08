Garzon and the Indiana Hoosiers visit conference foe Northwestern

Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Indiana in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Wildcats are 5-5 on their home court. Northwestern has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Hoosiers are 2-1 in conference games. Indiana averages 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Northwestern’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 72.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.9 Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Hoosiers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Lau is averaging 4.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

Yarden Garzon is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hoosiers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

