Gary leads Temple against North Texas after 23-point game

Temple Owls (12-7, 6-2 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (15-5, 7-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (12-7, 6-2 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (15-5, 7-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays North Texas after Tarriyonna Gary scored 23 points in Temple’s 62-60 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Eagles have gone 10-1 at home. North Texas is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 6-2 in AAC play. Temple is eighth in the AAC scoring 66.1 points per game and is shooting 38.7%.

North Texas makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Temple averages 66.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 62.6 North Texas allows.

The Eagles and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaaucklyn Moore is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.8 points. Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tiarra East is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Owls. Gary is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.