Gary leads Temple against Charlotte after 21-point game

Charlotte 49ers (5-11, 0-5 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-6, 4-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays Charlotte after Tarriyonna Gary scored 21 points in Temple’s 73-71 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls have gone 3-3 in home games. Temple ranks ninth in the AAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaleesa Molina averaging 2.5.

The 49ers are 0-5 in conference games. Charlotte has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Temple is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Temple has allowed to its opponents (41.7%).

The Owls and 49ers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiarra East is averaging 15.4 points for the Owls.

Kay Kay Green is averaging 6.9 points and 1.6 steals for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

