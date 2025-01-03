Gary and Temple host South Florida

Temple Owls (8-5, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-6, 2-0 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (8-5, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-6, 2-0 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces South Florida after Tarriyonna Gary scored 26 points in Temple’s 63-58 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bulls are 8-1 in home games. South Florida has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 2-0 in conference games. Temple is ninth in the AAC scoring 64.8 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

South Florida’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than South Florida gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bulls.

Tristen Taylor is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

