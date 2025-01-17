Gary and Temple host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (5-11, 0-5 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-6, 4-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts…

Charlotte 49ers (5-11, 0-5 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-6, 4-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Charlotte after Tarriyonna Gary scored 21 points in Temple’s 73-71 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls are 3-3 on their home court. Temple is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 49ers are 0-5 in conference games. Charlotte is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Temple’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Temple has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The Owls and 49ers face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiarra East is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Owls.

Hayleigh Breland is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

